Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $223.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.99 and its 200-day moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.