Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NEP shares. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

