Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,020,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,737,000 after purchasing an additional 509,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $165.56 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.