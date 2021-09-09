Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,531 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,771.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after buying an additional 420,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth approximately $51,732,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,181 shares of company stock worth $1,410,791. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.10.

Splunk stock opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

