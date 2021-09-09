Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $71,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA stock remained flat at $$50.12 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 219,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.