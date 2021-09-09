Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $2.03 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

