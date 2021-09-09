Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $2.54 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $11,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $65.06 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.