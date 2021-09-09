Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,147,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,808,000 after buying an additional 208,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,889,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,543,000 after purchasing an additional 496,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

