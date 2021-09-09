Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 211,050 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 211,050 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 15.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 34,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.96 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

