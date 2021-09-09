Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 3,300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 28.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $147.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.48.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

