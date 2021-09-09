Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 9,815 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ING Groep by 78.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

NYSE ING opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

