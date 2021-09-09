Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SMC Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMC in a report released on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. SMC has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 9.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

