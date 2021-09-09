JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.68 million and a PE ratio of 1.77. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

