John Hancock Income Securities Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:JHS)

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.191 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE JHS opened at $15.96 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $16.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.18% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

