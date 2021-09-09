John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.42

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

