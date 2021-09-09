John R. Rettig Sells 7,833 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.66, for a total transaction of $2,308,071.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $297.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $301.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

