Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $76.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $76.10 and last traded at $76.07, with a volume of 11973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

