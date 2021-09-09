Jonathan (Jon) Lewis Acquires 357 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis bought 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £171.36 ($223.88).

Shares of CPI stock opened at GBX 49.11 ($0.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £827.15 million and a PE ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Capita plc has a 52-week low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68).

Get Capita alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Capita in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.