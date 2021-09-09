JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €246.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €228.17 ($268.43).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of Allianz stock opened at €196.58 ($231.27) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €204.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €211.00. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.