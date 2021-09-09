JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $315,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $17,287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.