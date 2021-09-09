JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,796,278. The firm has a market cap of $479.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

