JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 463” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 444.96.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

