JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $43.38 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

