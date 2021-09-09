JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Lifted by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 581,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.71. 1,898,417 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

