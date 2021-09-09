Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 3.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Snowflake by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

SNOW traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $320.48. The company had a trading volume of 123,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,897. The company has a market capitalization of $94.89 billion and a PE ratio of -104.30. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

