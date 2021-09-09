Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

MRK stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 477,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. The firm has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

