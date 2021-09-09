Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 847 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.84. The stock had a trading volume of 159,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,029. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $348.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average is $369.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

