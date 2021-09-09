Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto Sells 15,000 Shares

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $186,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,744.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

KLR opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $494.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,951,000. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

