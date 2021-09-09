Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.97 on Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00088374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00021318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.92 or 0.00428133 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00046602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

