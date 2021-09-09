Kcash (KCASH) Hits One Day Volume of $986,584.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $986,584.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Kcash Coin Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
