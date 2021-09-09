Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.34

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kenon by 62.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kenon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kenon by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Kenon by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

