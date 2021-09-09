Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.34

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.34 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.
About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
