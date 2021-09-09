Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $148.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.76 and its 200-day moving average is $136.69.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

