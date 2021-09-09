Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125 million-$135 million.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.60 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 14.26% of Key Tronic worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

