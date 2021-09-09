Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report sales of $387.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.00 million to $389.47 million. Kforce posted sales of $365.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 105,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,354. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

