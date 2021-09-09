KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $170.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.82. The company has a market cap of $464.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

