Kidder Stephen W Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $301,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.27. 6,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,536. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average is $223.12.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

