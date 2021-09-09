Kidder Stephen W Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,881 shares of company stock worth $2,320,924. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $469.75. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,267. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $484.11 and its 200 day moving average is $438.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.