Kidder Stephen W Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,108,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,250,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $116.78 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

