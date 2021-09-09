Kidder Stephen W Reduces Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.17. 836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,417. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.69.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

