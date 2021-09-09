Kidder Stephen W Sells 6,730 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after purchasing an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after purchasing an additional 682,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

MMM stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

