Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of KGP traded up GBX 2.02 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 95.76 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 33,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,458. The stock has a market capitalization of £173.56 million and a P/E ratio of 37.30. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.45 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96.

In related news, insider Russell Shiels sold 17,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,494 ($124.04), for a total value of £1,646,354.54 ($2,150,972.75).

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

