Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC raised its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,626. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

