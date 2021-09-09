Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 287.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 307,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,006,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.38, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $23.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

