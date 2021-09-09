KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,335,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50,755 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $138,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 60,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,721. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

