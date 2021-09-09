Kornit Digital’s (KRNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

KRNT stock opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.51. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $137.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,396,000 after purchasing an additional 91,107 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $1,526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

