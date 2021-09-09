Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) & Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Financial Survey

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.92 $79.60 million $0.19 124.58 Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Stable Road Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 10.34% 2.81% 1.65% Stable Road Acquisition N/A -768.58% -22.08%

Risk and Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Stable Road Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Stable Road Acquisition Company Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed by SRC-NI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Stable Road Capital, for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

