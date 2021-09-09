Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

KHNGY opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $75.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.77.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

