Kyle C. Badger Sells 801 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
