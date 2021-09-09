Kyle C. Badger Sells 801 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $53.76 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.