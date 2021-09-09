Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.00

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.25, with a volume of 1082598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

