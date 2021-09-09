Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $164.66 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $120.92 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.